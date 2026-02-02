Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's shows us how to make gnocchi at home

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Ricotta Gnocchi in Creamy Tomato Sauce

For the Gnocchi:



16 oz. ricotta cheese

1/3 c. grated parmesan cheese

1 tsp. lemon zest

1 tsp. lemon juice

1 1/4 c. flour

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

3 lg. egg yolks

Chopped parsley and parmesan garnish

For the Sauce:



2 Tbsp. butter

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1/4 c. minced onion

1 c. heavy cream

1 c. tomato sauce

1/2 c. grated parmesan cheese

1/2 tsp. ground fennel seed

1/2 tsp. salt + 1/2 tsp. pepper

Directions

1. Make the gnocchi by first spreading the ricotta on a plate lined with paper towels. Press paper towels on the top and let it sit 10 minutes to soak up excess moisture in the cheese.

2. Add the cheese to a bowl with the parm, salt, pepper, lemon juice and zest and mix to combine. Add the egg yolks and mix. Add the flour and mix until you have a smooth dough. Add a bit more flour if necessary to achieve a smooth dough.

3. On a floured work surface, divide the dough into 1/8ths. Roll the sections into ropes about a half inch thick. Cut the ropes into 1 inch pieces and place them on a flour dusted sheet pan.

4. Start a pot of salted water boiling. In another skillet over medium heat, start the sauce by melting the butter. Add the onion and garlic and cook a few minutes to soften. Add the tomato sauce and cream and simmer a few minutes. Add in the fennel and parm and stir to melt the cheese. Lower the heat to hold the sauce warm.

5. Add the gnocchi in batches to the boiling water. After about a minute they should rise to the surface, at this point they are done. Remove them and add them to the sauce. Once all of the gnocchi are in, gently toss to combine. Serve garnished with parsley and parm. Enjoy!

For more recipes visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.