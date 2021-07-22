Chef Jeff Jackson serves up a recipe for Skillet Peach Upside-Down Cake

Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe
Skillet Peach Upside-Down Cake
Ingredients
4 peaches, thinly sliced (peeled if preferred)
2 sticks butter
½ c. plain Greek yogurt or sour cream
3 lg. room temp. eggs
¾ c. sugar + another ¾ c. sugar
1 tbsp. vanilla
1 c. whole room temp. milk
2 ¾ c. flour
1 ½ tsp. baking powder
1 tbsp. + ½ tsp. cinnamon
½ tsp. kosher salt
Vanilla ice cream or whipped cream for serving
Directions
Preheat your oven to 375. Place a 10-12 in. cast iron or other oven safe skillet on the stove over medium heat. Cook until the butter melts. Stir frequently and cook 3-5 minutes so the butter has lightly browned. Pour the butter into a lg. mixing bowl. Press a sheet of parchment paper into the skillet and brush 1-2 tbsp. of the browned butter over the parchment to prevent the cake from sticking. Set the skillet aside.
To the mixing bowl with the browned butter, add the yogurt, eggs, ¾ c. sugar, vanilla, and milk. Beat with a hand mixer until combined.
In another mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, ½ tsp. cinnamon, and salt with a whisk. Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture and mix just until combined. Set aside.
In a small bowl, whisk together the remaining ¾ c. sugar with the 1 tbsp. cinnamon. Sprinkle 4 tbsp. of the cinnamon-sugar into the skillet on the buttered parchment. Arrange the sliced peaches over the cinnamon sugar. Sprinkle the remaining cinnamon-sugar on top of the peaches. Evenly spread the cake batter over the peaches. Place in the oven to bake for 40-45 minutes or until the cake is browned and an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Remove the cake and let rest for 10 minutes.
Carefully invert the cake onto a serving plate. Slice and serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream. Enjoy!
