Chef Jeff Jackson serves up a recipe for Skillet Peach Upside-Down Cake

Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Skillet Peach Upside-Down Cake

Ingredients

4 peaches, thinly sliced (peeled if preferred)

2 sticks butter

½ c. plain Greek yogurt or sour cream

3 lg. room temp. eggs

¾ c. sugar + another ¾ c. sugar

1 tbsp. vanilla

1 c. whole room temp. milk

2 ¾ c. flour

1 ½ tsp. baking powder

1 tbsp. + ½ tsp. cinnamon

½ tsp. kosher salt

Vanilla ice cream or whipped cream for serving

Directions

Preheat your oven to 375. Place a 10-12 in. cast iron or other oven safe skillet on the stove over medium heat. Cook until the butter melts. Stir frequently and cook 3-5 minutes so the butter has lightly browned. Pour the butter into a lg. mixing bowl. Press a sheet of parchment paper into the skillet and brush 1-2 tbsp. of the browned butter over the parchment to prevent the cake from sticking. Set the skillet aside.

To the mixing bowl with the browned butter, add the yogurt, eggs, ¾ c. sugar, vanilla, and milk. Beat with a hand mixer until combined.

In another mixing bowl, combine the flour, baking powder, ½ tsp. cinnamon, and salt with a whisk. Add the flour mixture to the butter mixture and mix just until combined. Set aside.

In a small bowl, whisk together the remaining ¾ c. sugar with the 1 tbsp. cinnamon. Sprinkle 4 tbsp. of the cinnamon-sugar into the skillet on the buttered parchment. Arrange the sliced peaches over the cinnamon sugar. Sprinkle the remaining cinnamon-sugar on top of the peaches. Evenly spread the cake batter over the peaches. Place in the oven to bake for 40-45 minutes or until the cake is browned and an inserted toothpick comes out clean. Remove the cake and let rest for 10 minutes.

Carefully invert the cake onto a serving plate. Slice and serve warm with ice cream or whipped cream. Enjoy!

You can get more recipes from Chef Jeff at smithsfoodanddrug.com.