Chef Jeff prepares Asian BBQ Chicken Sandwiches

Chef Jeff shares his recipe for Asian BBQ Chicken Sandwiches, perfect for you and your whole family.

Recipe:



3 chicken breasts

1/3 cup soy sauce

1/3 cup of brown sugar

zest and juice of 1 lime

2 Tbsp. honey

1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

6 sandwich buns

For more recipes please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

