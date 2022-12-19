Chef Jeff prepares Asian BBQ Chicken Sandwiches
Cheff Jeff shows us how to make asian bbq chicken sandwhiches
Posted at 4:39 PM, Dec 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-19 18:39:05-05
Chef Jeff shares his recipe for Asian BBQ Chicken Sandwiches, perfect for you and your whole family.
Recipe:
- 3 chicken breasts
- 1/3 cup soy sauce
- 1/3 cup of brown sugar
- zest and juice of 1 lime
- 2 Tbsp. honey
- 1/4 tsp. red pepper flakes
- 1 Tbsp. minced garlic
- 1/2 tsp. kosher salt
- 6 sandwich buns
For more recipes please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.