Chef Jeff shows us his boneless chicken wing recipe

For the Boneless Wings:

2 lbs. chicken breasts, cut into bite-size chunks

2 c. flour

2 tbsp. favorite seasoning blend

2 lg. eggs

2 c. buttermilk

Oil for frying

Blue cheese dressing for dipping

For the Sauce:

12 oz. bottle Frank’s hot sauce

¼ c. brown sugar

1 tbsp. minced garlic

½ stick butter, cubed

Directions

1. Mix the flour and seasoning blend in a bowl with a whisk. In another bowl, whisk together the eggs and buttermilk. Dip the chicken pieces first in the egg mixture, then into the flour. Repeat the process into the egg and then into the flour to create a crispier crust. Place the breaded chicken on a parchment covered sheet pan.

2. Make the buffalo sauce by adding the hot sauce, brown sugar, and garlic to a pot over medium-high heat. Stir often until it simmers. Once it simmers, stir in the butter until it is melted in. Remove from the heat and set aside.

3. Heat a few inches of oil in a heavy pot over high heat. Use a thermometer to monitor it to 350. Carefully add half of the chicken to the oil and cook for 5-7 minutes or until browned and the chicken reaches 160 degrees internal temperature . Remove to drain on paper towels. Place in a 170 degree oven to keep warm while you fry the rest of the chicken. Don’t start the next fry until the oil reheats to 350.

4. Add the fried chicken to a bowl and toss in some of the buffalo sauce. Add the sauced chicken to a platter and serve with blue cheese dressing. Enjoy!