Chefs from Hearth and Hill are honoring their Filipino heritage with new menu items

Hearth and Hill is Park City's award-winning, family-owned eatery serving contemporary American cuisine.

In honor of Philippines Independence Day, which is June 12, 2024, Hearth and Hill Sous Chefs Angelito Joyo and Patrick Calipay have crafted some dishes that honor their Filipino heritage.

They joined us in studio with some of those menu items, including Chicken Inasal, which is a traditional dish, and this recipe is from Chef Angelito's grandmother.

It's grilled and seared chicken served on top of a gruyère polenta cake with sauteed kale, pancetta, pearl onions, squash purèe all topped with a Filipino-style pickled papaya made with ginger

Hearth and Hill also has other Filipino-inspired dishes including a Pork and Shrimp Shumai, a house-made dumpling made with shrimp and pork served in a garlic chili sauce.

Shumai was originally a traditional Chinese dish which was modified in the Philippines (known there as siomai) to include both pork and shrimp and this is how it's served at Hearth and Hill!

The pork makes the roll more savory and helps retain the proper texture of the shrimp.

They are also featuring a Ngohiong Egg Roll, which is a deep-fried egg roll with tofu, bean sprouts, jicama, carrot, onion, and served with a five-spice gravy.

This dish originally comes from Cebu City in the Philippines and traditionally includes pork and shrimp as well.

The Ngohiong roll at Hearth and Hill has been slightly modified to be vegetarian dish and include tofu instead of meat.

Philippines Independence Day commemorates the declaration of Philippine independence from Spain in 1898.

You can learn more at hearth-hill.com.