Cheryl's Bagels in Bountiful is known for their traditional East Coast-style bagels

Cheryl's Bagels believes that "if it's not boiled, just just a roll with a hole". That's why they hand roll, boll and bake every bagel they make.

Owner Cheryl Mignone joined us in studio with a few of the favorites on the menu.

She says she was an executive in the business world, when she decided to open the shop and she's taught herself everything. She even developed her own recipe.

Cheryl's Bagels hand-make everything from the cream cheeses to their chicken salad, hummus, and more in their small kitchen.

They are 100 percent woman-owned and woman-run and they pride themselves on community and known their customers.

Cheryl's is located at 273 W 500 S #18, Bountiful, Utah and they are open Tuesday - Saturday.

You can follow them on Instagram @cherylsbagels.