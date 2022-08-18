Chest Reduction without the down time

Belle Medical is a company that wants to help people feel confident in their own skin.

Wendy Townsend, CEO of Belle Medical explained that Belle's HD Body Sculpting is a fat removal treatment, without surgery, that is guaranteed to help you lose inches and is approved by the FDA.

They also do breast reductions for women and chest reductions for men. This procedure removes fat from your chest with very little to no down time, compared to a surgical breast reduction, which can take up to 6-8 weeks to recover.

The procedure takes less than an hour and removes fat permanently.

You can follow Belle on Instagram for information, health tips, patient stories, giveaways, and more.

They are currently giving away an Apple Watch SE, a $250 Lululemon gift card, and a Stanley quencher tumbler on on Instagram or Facebook.

Find more information online at bellemedical.com