Chevron is supporting cleaner air in Utah and they'll be talking about it at One Utah Summit

Chevron is proud to produce lower sulfur Tier 3 fuel, to support cleaner air in Utah.

They are the only refiner in the valley with their own wastewater treatment plant, to ensure protection of public water sources.

They will be talking more about this and more at Governor Spencer Cox’s One Utah Summit on May 10.

Previously known as the Utah Economic Summit, it’s an economic summit, an energy summit, and a global forum all rolled into one.

Gov. Cox hosts this summit twice a year to convene Utah’s leaders and discuss challenges and opportunities, and celebrate successes

It's a day all about collaboration, connection and networking with like-minded business leaders.

Tickets are sold out but don't worry because this is a bi-annual event and the next summit takes place in Southern Utah in the Fall.

After the Northern Utah Summit takes place on May 10, 2022 info will be posted online.

Learn more at OneUtahSummit.com