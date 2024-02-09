Chicken Enchilada Bean Dip recipe for your Big Game Party

Chicken Enchilada Bean Dip

2 Tbsp. cooking oil

1 small onion, chopped

1 Anaheim chili, seeded and chopped

1/4 tsp. kosher salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper

8 oz. cream cheese, softened

1 can black beans, rinsed

1 c. sour cream

1 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 1/2 c. red enchilada sauce

1/2 c. salsa verde

2 c. cooked shredded chicken

2 c. shredded Mexican cheese blend

Chopped cilantro, avocado, green onion for garnish

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 400. Heat the oil in an oven safe skillet over medium heat. Add the onion and cook a few minutes until softened. Add the Anaheim chili and the salt and pepper. Cook another few minutes to soften the chili.

2. Remove from the heat and mix in the cream cheese, sour cream, beans, paprika, garlic powder, enchilada sauce, salsa verde, and chicken until combined. Sprinkle the cheese over the top. Place in the oven to bake 15-20 minutes or until the cheese is melted and beginning to brown.

3. Garnish with cilantro, avocado, and green onion. Serve with tortilla chips and or warm flour tortilla.

