Chicken Parmesan Pillows recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff.

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Chicken Parmesan Pillows

Ingredients

2 cans crescent sheets

6 chicken tenders

1 tsp. kosher salt + 1/4 tsp. pepper

1 Tbsp. dried parsley

1 tsp. dried thyme

1 tsp. dried oregano

8 oz. shredded mozzarella

2 c. Italian style breadcrumbs

1 c. grated parmesan cheese

3 eggs, beaten

2 c. flour

Oil for frying

Marinara sauce for dipping

Directions

1. Add the salt, pepper, parsley, thyme, and oregano to a small bowl. Mix to combine. Use the mixture to season the chicken on all sides. Add a little oil to a pan over medium-high heat. Add the tenders and cook 3 minutes per side. Remove from the heat.

2. Open the crescent sheets and roll them out a bit if necessary. Cut each sheet into 1/3's so you have 6 rectangles. Place a sprinkling of mozzarella on one of the dough sheets. Next, add a chicken tender followed by another bit of cheese. Fold over the dough to form a pocket. Use a fork to seal the edges. If you like, trim the edges so the pillow has a more square look. Repeat with the remaining chicken.

3. Mix the breadcrumb and parmesan in a shallow dish. Place the flour in another shallow dish as well as the beaten egg. Warm about an inch of frying oil in a pan. Monitor its temperature to 350.

4. Bread the pillows by first dipping them into the flour, followed by the egg, and last into the breadcrumb mixture. Place them in the fryer for a few minutes per side or until golden brown and crispy. Drain them on paper towels. Serve warm with warmed marinara sauce. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.