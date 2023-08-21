Chicken Shawarma Sandwiches by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Chicken Shawarma Sandwiches.

For the Shawarma:

1-2 lbs. boneless, skinless, chicken thighs

1/4 c. lemon juice

1/4 c. olive oil

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

1 Tbsp. cumin

1 tsp. turmeric

1 Tbsp. smoked paprika

1/2 tsp. cinnamon

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. pepper

Pita bread for serving

Sliced onion, tomatoes, and lettuce for serving

For the Sauce:

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1/3 c. mayonnaise

1/3 c. plain Greek yogurt

Juice and zest of 1 lemon

1 tsp. dried dill

1/2 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

Directions

1. For the shawarma, add the chicken to a zipper bag along with the lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, cumin, turmeric, smoked paprika, cinnamon, salt, and pepper. Mix it around to combine. Place in the fridge at least 1 hour up to overnight.

2. Preheat your oven to 425. Line a baking sheet with foil to avoid a mess. Add the chicken and then place in the oven to cook for 15 minutes. During the last two minutes of cooking, turn on the broiler to get a good char on the chicken. Remove from the oven and let it rest 5-10 minutes before slicing.

3. Make the sauce by combining its ingredients in a bowl. Make the sandwich by putting some lettuce, tomato, and onion on a pita. Add some chicken and then drizzle with some sauce. Wrap the sandwich halfway in foil to hold them together. Serve and enjoy!

You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.