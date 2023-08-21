Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Chicken Shawarma Sandwiches by Smith's Chef Jeff

Chicken Shawarma Sandwiches recipe
This sandwich is a traditional dish in Middle Eastern countries.
Posted at 1:58 PM, Aug 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-21 15:58:49-04

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Chicken Shawarma Sandwiches.

For the Shawarma:
1-2 lbs. boneless, skinless, chicken thighs
1/4 c. lemon juice
1/4 c. olive oil
1 Tbsp. garlic, minced
1 Tbsp. cumin
1 tsp. turmeric
1 Tbsp. smoked paprika
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. pepper
Pita bread for serving
Sliced onion, tomatoes, and lettuce for serving

For the Sauce:
1 Tbsp. minced garlic
1/3 c. mayonnaise
1/3 c. plain Greek yogurt
Juice and zest of 1 lemon
1 tsp. dried dill
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 tsp. pepper

Directions

1. For the shawarma, add the chicken to a zipper bag along with the lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, cumin, turmeric, smoked paprika, cinnamon, salt, and pepper. Mix it around to combine. Place in the fridge at least 1 hour up to overnight.

2. Preheat your oven to 425. Line a baking sheet with foil to avoid a mess. Add the chicken and then place in the oven to cook for 15 minutes. During the last two minutes of cooking, turn on the broiler to get a good char on the chicken. Remove from the oven and let it rest 5-10 minutes before slicing.

3. Make the sauce by combining its ingredients in a bowl. Make the sandwich by putting some lettuce, tomato, and onion on a pita. Add some chicken and then drizzle with some sauce. Wrap the sandwich halfway in foil to hold them together. Serve and enjoy!

You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere