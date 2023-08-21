Chicken Shawarma Sandwiches by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Chicken Shawarma Sandwiches.
For the Shawarma:
1-2 lbs. boneless, skinless, chicken thighs
1/4 c. lemon juice
1/4 c. olive oil
1 Tbsp. garlic, minced
1 Tbsp. cumin
1 tsp. turmeric
1 Tbsp. smoked paprika
1/2 tsp. cinnamon
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. pepper
Pita bread for serving
Sliced onion, tomatoes, and lettuce for serving
For the Sauce:
1 Tbsp. minced garlic
1/3 c. mayonnaise
1/3 c. plain Greek yogurt
Juice and zest of 1 lemon
1 tsp. dried dill
1/2 tsp. kosher salt
1/4 tsp. pepper
Directions
1. For the shawarma, add the chicken to a zipper bag along with the lemon juice, olive oil, garlic, cumin, turmeric, smoked paprika, cinnamon, salt, and pepper. Mix it around to combine. Place in the fridge at least 1 hour up to overnight.
2. Preheat your oven to 425. Line a baking sheet with foil to avoid a mess. Add the chicken and then place in the oven to cook for 15 minutes. During the last two minutes of cooking, turn on the broiler to get a good char on the chicken. Remove from the oven and let it rest 5-10 minutes before slicing.
3. Make the sauce by combining its ingredients in a bowl. Make the sandwich by putting some lettuce, tomato, and onion on a pita. Add some chicken and then drizzle with some sauce. Wrap the sandwich halfway in foil to hold them together. Serve and enjoy!
