Chicken Soup is the ultimate comfort food, especially for snowy spring days

Thai Chicken Noodle Soup recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff.

Ingredients



2 boneless chicken breasts

Salt + pepper to taste

1 Tbsp. + 1 Tbsp. coconut oil

6 c. chicken broth

1 small red onion, sliced

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

3 Tbsp. red curry paste

2 carrots, sliced into rounds

1/2 c. snow or snap peas, chopped

1 red bell pepper, julienned

8 oz. Thai rice noodles

14 oz. can coconut milk

2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice

1/3 c. chopped cilantro

Sliced green onion for garnish

Crushed peanuts for garnish

Directions

1. Heat a heavy pot or Dutch oven over medium high heat. Season the chicken with salt and pepper. Add 1 tbsp. of the coconut oil to the pot. Add the chicken and brown about 3 minutes per side. Remove the chicken from the pot. Add the chicken broth to the pot and bring to a simmer. Return the chicken to the pot and simmer it for 10 minutes or until the internal temperature reaches 160. Remove the chicken from the pot and use two forks or your hands to shred it. Set the chicken aside and remove the chicken broth from the pot for later use.

2. Return the pot to the heat and add the second tbsp. of coconut oil to the pot. Add the red onion, carrots, red bell pepper and garlic and cook 3-4 minutes stirring often. Add in the red curry paste, stir and cook 2-3 minutes.

3. Add the reserved broth to the pot and bring to a boil. Once it boils add the noodles to the pot and boil to the pasta package cooking directions. Stir in the coconut milk, lime juice, shredded chicken and snap peas. Cook 2-3 minutes or until its hot again. Stir in the cilantro and serve warm with green onion, chopped peanuts, and maybe a lime wedge for garnish. Enjoy!

