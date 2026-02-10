Chicken Tostadas recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe for Chicken Tostadas

For the Chicken



6 boneless chicken thighs

1 c. chicken stock

1 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. lime juice

1 Tbsp. tomato paste

1/2 tsp onion powder

1/2 tsp. garlic powder

1/2 tsp. oregano

1/2 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

For the Salsa



2 lg. avocados, diced

1 Tbsp. lime juice

2 Tbsp. chopped cilantro

1 minced jalapeno

1/2 tsp. salt

For the Red Onions



1 red onion, thinly sliced

1/4 c. red vinegar

1/4 c. lime juice

1 tsp. kosher salt

2 Tbsp. sugar

To Serve



Tostada shells Warmed refried beans Shredded cheese Sour cream

Directions

1. Combine the ingredients for the red onions in a bowl. Cover and let sit 30 minutes up to overnight. Mix the ingredients for the salsa in a bowl. Set aside.

2. Mix the chicken thighs with a bit of oil, and all of the spices. Allow to sit for 10 minutes. Add a bit more oil to a large skillet over medium high heat. Cook the chicken for 4-5 minutes per side or until the internal temperature reaches 160.

3. Remove the chicken then add the tomato paste to the pan and cook 1 minute. Add the stock, lime, and honey and bring to a simmer. Meanwhile, shred the chicken then add it to the sauce. Toss to combine.

4. Build the tostadas by first spreading on some refried beans. Top that with some chicken, salsa, and pickled onions. Garnish with cheese and sour cream. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.