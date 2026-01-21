Chicken Wellington recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson recipe for Chicken Wellington

For the Chicken:

2 chicken breasts, halved lengthwise

salt & pepper to taste

2 Tbsp. olive oil

2 Tbsp. butter

1 shallot, minced

1 Tbsp. garlic, minced

8 oz. mushrooms, minced

1 Tbsp. fresh thyme, chopped

2 Tbsp. cooking sherry wine

2 Tbsp. softened cream cheese

2 Tbsp. chopped parsley

1 sheet puff pastry, thawed

1 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1 lg. egg, beaten

For the Sauce:

2 Tbsp. butter

1 shallot, minced

2 cloves garlic, thinly sliced

2 sprigs thyme

2 Tbsp. cooking sherry wine

2 c. chicken broth

1/4 c. heavy cream

2 Tbsp. Dijon mustard

1/2 tsp. salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

Directions

1. Heat your oven to 400. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.

2. Season the chicken with salt and pepper on all sides. Add oil to coat a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the chicken and cook 4 minutes on the first side, flip and cook another minute before removing from the pan.

3. Add the butter to the pan and once melted, add the shallot, garlic, mushrooms, and thyme. Stir and cook for 5-7 minutes or until most of the moisture is cooked out of the veggies. Add the wine and cook another 2 minutes. Stir in the cream cheese and parsley. Set aside.

4. Cut the pastry into 4 equal pieces. Roll them out a bit. Brush the center of the pastry with Dijon mustard. Add ¼th of the mushroom mixture on the pastry then add one of the chicken pieces. Wrap the pastry around the chicken to form a packet. Press to seal then place them seam side down on the sheet pan. Place in the oven to cook for 15-20 minutes or until golden brown.

5. Make the sauce by adding the butter to the pan over medium heat. Add the garlic, shallot, and thyme and cook 3 minutes. Add the wine and cook another minute. Add the broth, simmer 5 minutes, and then finish with cream, Dijon, salt and pepper. Serve the wellingtons on the sauce. Garnish with parsley and enjoy!

