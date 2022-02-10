Watch
The Place

Actions

Chicken Wings are a favorite food for the Big Game, and Winger Bros. is ready to take your order

items.[0].videoTitle
Winger Bros. is known for their wings, but check out everything else that's on the menu too.
Posted at 2:27 PM, Feb 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-10 16:27:58-05

It's not too late (but almost) to get your order in for chicken wings for the Big Game at Winger Bros.

Budah checked out the location in Murray, they say they will be able to fill orders on Thursday, February 10 and Friday, February 11... but don't wait until Saturday!

Wingers wings are world famous. They offer them in hand-battered original or naked (non-battered).

And if you're craving something other than wings, check out their salads, fries and sandwiches too.

Get more information by going to wingerbros.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere