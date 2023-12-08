Chico is not too energetic and not too chill, he is just right!

Watch Now
Let's Find Chico a home!
Posted at 1:56 PM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 15:56:55-05

Meet our Pet of the Week, Chico. He's a one-year-old miniature poodle who has just the right amount of spunk!

He's described as loyal, gentle, playful, smart, brave, independent and athletic.

But he's not overly hyper or too chill either.. he's just right.

Chico does well in a home with children and adults too. He'd love to have a family who likes to go for walks or to play in the park.

He does really well to being trained and wants to learn more!

He's neutered, chipped and up-to-date on all vaccinations.

If you'd like to meet him, visit hearts4paws.org.

