Children in an area of Mexico have their very own wheels to get them to and from school thanks to doTERRA

This month the U.S. celebrates Children's Day, a day to celebrate and honor children.

Krista Numbers joined us in the doTERRA Lounge to talk about ways we can help children locally and globally which is something doTERRA does every single day.

She says Children's Day highlights just how important children are in society, and that some still face a lot of problems and difficulties in different aspects of their lives.

Thanks to donations large and small, children across the world are receiving medical support, attending school with books and computers, learning how to manage their changing bodies, and even finding their forever families through videos.

Recently doTERRA Wellness Advocates took a trip to Mexico where they did service for children there. Krista said they went to the area of El Porvenir, an extremely impoverished, small community where children have limited access to school necessities and transportation.

The doTERRA team took school supplies and built custom bikes for each child so they can have their own transportation.

If you'd like to help, visit doterrahealinghands.org. You will see all of the ways you can support children as well as take part in doTERRA's matching program.