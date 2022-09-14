Children who see their parents donate will grow up to give themselves

At KSTU, we believe giving children books can take them new places, open their imaginations, fuel big dreams, plant the seeds for future success and help break the cycle of poverty.

That’s where our annual “If You Give a Child a Book …” campaign in partnership with the Scripps Howard Fund steps in.

Books collected this year will go to Friends of the Children - Utah to reach underserved children living in poverty, with a special focus on the critical kindergarten through third grade years when children are still learning to read.

David Sant with Cyprus Credit Union is partnering with us here at Fox 13 for the "If You Give a Child a Book...". You can donate in person at any Cyprus location or online at Fox13now.com/giveabook.

Sant says children who see their parents give and donate are more likely to do it themselves as they grow up.

He suggests parents talk to kids about where they see the need and involve them in donating to those areas.

Sant also says it's important for parents to be good financial examples in other ways as well, including with budgeting.

Involve them in the process of your family's budget. You could make a savings chart for a family vacation, and help them make goals. Also bring them into Cyrpus Credit Union and let them make transactions with you.

Sant also says it's important to be transparent about finances. Explain that everyone has different priorities when it come to spending choices and be honest where your money comes from.

For more information and to find a credit union near you, visit cypruscu.com.