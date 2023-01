Think budget-friendly fashion for kids!

Modern Piggy is a Utah company started by two moms.

They offer everything to accessorize you little one from hair bows to headbands.

Boys are not left out! Find their collection of bow ties and rainboots online.

Products come in all different colors/patterns and sizes ranging from newborn to adult. A variety of fabrics are also available.

Check out the Valentine's collection on their website.