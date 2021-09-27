Watch
Chile Relleno Casserole is the perfect way to celebrate green chile season

This dish is perfect for Green Chile season.
Posted at 3:23 PM, Sep 27, 2021
Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe
Chile Relleno Casserole
Ingredients

  • 12 Hatch or Anaheim green chiles
  • 10 oz. cotija cheese, shredded
  • 8 oz. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded
  • 15 oz. can enchilada sauce, red or green
  • 5 lg. eggs
  • 1 tsp. kosher salt
  • ½ tsp. pepper
  • Sour cream for garnish

Directions
1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees
2. Char each chili over an open flame or on a sheet pan under the broiler in your oven, on all sides. Place the charred chiles in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let it set 10 minutes and then peel the charred skins off each pepper. Make a slice in each pepper to open it up and remove the seeds. You should be left with 12 chiles cleaned and peeled.
3. Line a 9x13 baking dish with foil pressed down tightly. Spray it with non-stick spray. Layer 4 of the prepared chiles on the bottom of the baking dish like you were making a lasagna. Spread 1/3 of each of the cheeses on top. Pour 1/3 of the enchilada sauce evenly over the top. Repeat the process 2 more times ending up with 3 total layers .
4. Mix the eggs in a bowl with the salt and pepper. Pour the egg mixture over top of the entire thing and then place in the oven to bake 38-42 minutes or until the cheese is browning and the egg is set. Remove it from the oven and allow it to cool 10-15 minutes before serving. Serve with a dollop of sour cream. Enjoy!

