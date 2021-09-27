Chile Relleno Casserole is the perfect way to celebrate green chile season

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Chile Relleno Casserole

Ingredients



12 Hatch or Anaheim green chiles

10 oz. cotija cheese, shredded

8 oz. sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

15 oz. can enchilada sauce, red or green

5 lg. eggs

1 tsp. kosher salt

½ tsp. pepper

Sour cream for garnish

Directions

1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees

2. Char each chili over an open flame or on a sheet pan under the broiler in your oven, on all sides. Place the charred chiles in a bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Let it set 10 minutes and then peel the charred skins off each pepper. Make a slice in each pepper to open it up and remove the seeds. You should be left with 12 chiles cleaned and peeled.

3. Line a 9x13 baking dish with foil pressed down tightly. Spray it with non-stick spray. Layer 4 of the prepared chiles on the bottom of the baking dish like you were making a lasagna. Spread 1/3 of each of the cheeses on top. Pour 1/3 of the enchilada sauce evenly over the top. Repeat the process 2 more times ending up with 3 total layers .

4. Mix the eggs in a bowl with the salt and pepper. Pour the egg mixture over top of the entire thing and then place in the oven to bake 38-42 minutes or until the cheese is browning and the egg is set. Remove it from the oven and allow it to cool 10-15 minutes before serving. Serve with a dollop of sour cream. Enjoy!

For more information and more great recipes please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.