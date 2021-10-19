Chili is back by popular demand at Black Bear Diner and you can get your Pumpkin fill too!

Black Bear Diner serves up good old-fashioned food and classic comfort food like chicken fried steak, meatloaf, pot roast and burgers with hand-dipped milkshakes as well as hearty breakfasts all day, every day.

And, by popular demand — chili is back at Black Bear Diner! You can order it in a cup or bowl as a side dish or on the new Chili Cheeseburger.

You can also get your fill of Pumpkin through the end of October with Pumpkin Pancakes, Pumpkin Cheesecake and Pumpkin Cold Brew.

And for those who like it hot, Black Bear Diner has introduced Frank's RedHot Buffalo Wing sauce as an option for a few crispy chicken items.

Who doesn't love breakfast for dinner? You have to try two new items introduced this month - Chicken Fried Steak Benedict and Tri-Tip & Eggs.

Black Bear Diner will be open for Thanksgiving and Christmas with special three-course holiday meals for in-diner and carry-out and delivery service.

Join the eClub and Black Bear Diner will buy you breakfast — Text bearclub to 94418 to join and get your offer.

You can find the Black Bear Diner location closest to you at blackbeardiner.com

