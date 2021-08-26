Matt and Stacy Nihipali are the owners and chefs of Keoki's Kitchen. COVID really hurt their business and now they're trying to rebuilt it.

They offer private chef services for parties up to 50 people. Stacy also gives massages so you could have a relaxing evening in with them!

They joined us with a recipe for Chili Lime Chicken and BBQ Vinaigrette Salad.

BBQ Vinaigrette

10 oz. BBQ Sauce

1/2-1 Tbsp. Olive Oil

2-3 oz. Water

Chicken

3-4 Chicken Thighs or Breasts

4 Tbsp. Chili Lime Rub

BBQ Pasta

1 Bag Private Select Tortolle Pasta

1/2 ea Red Bell Pepper (medium diced)

1/2 Cup Mushrooms (sliced)

1 tsp Lemon juice

1/2 ea Zucchini (medium diced)

1/4 cup Kale (Chiffonade)

1/2 ea Yellow Squash (medium diced)

1/4 cup Fresh Spinach (Chiffonade)

¼ Cup Yellow Onion (medium diced)

1/4 cup Parmesan

3 stalks Green onion (small dice)

As needed Salt, Pepper, Butter and EVOO

Instructions:

Chicken

Coat each piece of chicken with dry rub, let rest to room temp while making pasta salad.

Vinaigrette Add BBQ Sauce and water to medium sized mixing bowl.Using a stick blender on medium speed, slowly drizzle in olive oil while mixing. Blend until Vinaigrette starts thickening and color lightens slightly.SET ASIDE

Pasta Salad Cook Pasta to Al Dente instructions on package, once done, strain and set aside to cool.Sautee veggies individually (using the same pan):Onion: Sautee in 1 tsp EVOO, pinch of salt for 3-5 minutes. Put in a separate bowl to coolBell Pepper: Sautee in 1 tsp EVOO, pinch of salt 3-5 minutes. Put in bowl with onions.Mushrooms: Sautee in 1 TBSP Butter, pinch of salt and pepper 3-5 minutes. Add to veggie bowlZucchini & Squash: Sautee in 1 tsp EVOO, 1/2 TBSP butter, pinch salt, pinch pepper, 3-5 minutes, Add 1 tsp lemon juice during the last minute. Add to the bowl with rest of veggiesCombine and mix Veggies, Pasta, Kale, Spinach, 2 stalks green onion and 6-8 oz of vinaigrette– let sit while cooking chicken.When Chicken is done, add remaining vinaigrette if needed, garnish with green onion and parmesan cheese.

Cook Chicken Cook Chicken on Stove/Grill 3-4 minutes each side or bake on 350ﾟ for roughly 20 minutes. Internal chicken temp should be at 165ﾟ before serving.

Serve and Enjoy!

You can learn more at keokiskitchen.com.