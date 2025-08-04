Chimichurri Shrimp Skewers recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For the Chimichurri



1/2 bunch parsley, chopped

4 gloves garlic

1 small shallot, halved

1 Tbsp. red pepper flakes

1/2 c. olive oil

1/4 c. red vinegar

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. pepper

1 tsp. sugar



For the Shrimp



1 lb. shrimp, peeled and deveined

1/4 c. olive oil

1 Tbsp. honey

2 tsp. smoked paprika

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 tsp. pepper

Skewers as needed

Directions

1. Add all of the ingredients for the chimichurri to a food processor and pulse until it all comes together. Cover and rest in the fridge until ready to use.

2. Add all of the ingredients for the shrimp to a zipper bag. Mix thoroughly and allow to marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes.

3. Heat your grill to medium high heat and then remove the shrimp from the marinade. Put the shrimp on skewers and then place them on the grill. Let them cook on the first side without flipping for 3-4 minutes to get a good char. Flip them over and brush the shrimp with the chimichurri. Cook for 1-2 minutes, flip and brush the chimichurri on the second side. Remove them from the grill.

4. Serve the shrimp with the chimichurri for dipping along with your favorite sides. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit smithsfoodanddrug.com.

