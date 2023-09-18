Chinese Lemon Chicken recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For the Chicken:

3-4 boneless chicken breasts

Kosher salt & pepper to taste

1 1/2 c. cornstarch + 1 1/2 c. flour

3 large eggs, beaten

Canola oil for frying

Cooked rice for serving

Lemon slices for garnish

Chopped green onion for garnish

For the Sauce:

1 1/3 c. sugar

1 c. lemon juice

1/4 c. soy sauce

1/4 c. rice vinegar

1/2 tsp. garlic salt

Zest of 1 lemon

3 Tbsp. cornstarch + 1 Tbsp. water

Directions

1. Cut the chicken into bite-size pieces. Season it with salt and pepper. Place the flour, beaten eggs, and cornstarch into 3 separate shallow dishes. Bread the chicken by dredging it first into the flour, then into the egg, and last into the cornstarch. Place the breaded chicken on a parchment lined sheet pan.

2. Heat 3-4 inches of oil in a heavy pot over medium-high heat. Use a candy thermometer to monitor the temperature to 350. As the oil heats, make the sauce by adding the sugar, lemon juice, soy sauce, vinegar, and garlic salt in a small pot. Stir and bring the mixture to a boil.

3. Combine the cornstarch and water in a small bowl. Add the cornstarch mixture to the boiling sauce and stir to combine. Cook 1 minute to thicken. Stir in the lemon zest and turn the heat to low.

4. Cook the chicken in the hot oil in a few batches not to overload the pan. Cook 4-5 minutes or until golden brown and the internal temperature of the chicken reaches at least 160. Drain the chicken on a sheet pan with a wire rack. Allow the oil temperature to get back up to 350 before frying the next batch.

5. Toss the chicken in the sauce and serve with rice. Garnish with chopped green onion and lemon slices. Enjoy!

