Chinese New Year celebrations, KPop Demon Hunters and Owl Prowls are all going on this week

Bingo! If you love the game head to Millcreek Common on Wednesday, February 18, 2026 from 6:30pm to 8:30pm to play to win prizes. All ages are welcome to play for just $5 a card and all proceeds go to Utah nonprofits. Click here for more information.

Explore pottery, painting, drawing and more at the Winter Break Art Camp at Kimball Art Center in Park City. Camp is happening through Friday, February 20, 2026. Click here for more information.

The Utah STEM Expo is on Saturday, February 21, 2026. This is a free, fun, family-friendly event that includes live demos in science, technology, engineering and math. It's at the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy. Click here for more information.

Welcome in the "Year of the Horse" with an afternoon Lunar New Year Celebration at the Anderson-Foothill Branch of the Salt Lake City Library. It's happening Saturday, February 21, 2026 from 2:30-4:30pm and there will be storytime, crafts and games and a dragon parade. Click here for more information.

Back to Millcreek Common for a Lunar New Year Celebration on Saturday, February 21, 2026 from 7:00-9:00pm. There will be lion dances, lantern lights and wishes for good fortune all year long. Click here for more information.

The Ogden Nature Center is having an "Owl Prowl" on Friday and Saturday evenings at 7:00pm each night. Take a walk to find the best places to see and hear owls in the wild during one of their busiest times of the year. Click here for more information.

You're invited to a "Wicked" Girls' Night Out filled with magic and music from the movie. Girls 7-13 are invited to the event filled with games, crafts and activities that bring the characters from "Wicked" to life. This is at Green Canyon High School in North Logan on Saturday, February 21, 2026. Click here for more information.

It's a "Balloons and Tunes Roundup" from Friday, February 20 through Sunday, February 22, 2026 in Kanab. Hot air balloon launches will happen each morning and then in the afternoon there will be a vendor fair and live bands. Click here for more information.

Don't forget that Ballet West is presenting the classic tale of "Peter Pan" now through Saturday at the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City. This is a great ballet for all ages. Click here for more information.

Experience a unique laser light show set to KPop Demon Hunter's award-winning songs. This 50-minute show connects favorite music with lights and other effects. This is a family-friendly event at the Christa McAuliffe Space Center in Pleasant Grove. It runs through March 28, 2026. Click here for more information.

