Chip Cookies opens new location

Chip cookies has opened their newest location in Pleasant view Utah.

The local couple, Sarah and Adam Boren, are excited to open the first franchise for the gourmet cookie company.

It will host Chip Cookies’ first ever cookie bar where customers can create their own custom cookies!

The Borens hope their location will be the new go-to place for a fun outing for the Pleasant View community.

Since 2016, the company has been delivering cookies with a fresh ingredients.

Each box comes with four cookies chosen from the menu, including: chocolate chip, Biscoff chip, sugar chip, semi-sweet chocolate chip, and a weekly rotating flavor.

Chip also offers a 9-count mini option of the original chocolate chip and sugar chip.

The new Chip Cookies is located at 1738 West 2700 N. in Pleasant View.

For more information about the company and the brand’s menu, visit chipcookies.co.