Chong would love to be your best friend's best friend. In other words, he needs to be around other dogs.

He and his brother "Cheech" came to the shelter as strays, his brother has since been adopted.

He is a cute terrier mix who is very playful. He's a little shy at first, but really warms up after a few minutes.

Chong only barks when he needs to go out. And, he's a good boy with his manners. He's house trained and kennel trained.

He's neutered, chipped and up-to-date on all vaccinations.

Chong is only $300 and you can learn more at hearts4paws.org.