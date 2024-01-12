Watch Now
Chong would love to be your best friend's best friend

Let's Find Chong a Home
Chong came into the shelter as a stray with his brother "Cheech", who has since been adopted.
Posted at 2:05 PM, Jan 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-12 16:05:02-05

Chong would love to be your best friend's best friend. In other words, he needs to be around other dogs.

He is a cute terrier mix who is very playful. He's a little shy at first, but really warms up after a few minutes.

He is a cute terrier mix who is very playful. He's a little shy at first, but really warms up after a few minutes.

Chong only barks when he needs to go out. And, he's a good boy with his manners. He's house trained and kennel trained.

He's neutered, chipped and up-to-date on all vaccinations.

Chong is only $300 and you can learn more at hearts4paws.org.

