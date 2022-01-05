Choosing a contractor for your home or project can be daunting. Here are some tips to help.

Choosing a contractor for your home or project can be daunting.

Mike Hewett with King Construction Services has been a general contractor for 25 years and built four homes featured in the Salt Lake Parade of Homes, three of which won the Best of Show and People's Choice awards.

He will be offering his advice to find the right contractor for you at the 2022 Salt Lake Home Show.

He joined us with the following tips:

1. Are you comfortable talking to him?

2. Get references of past and current clients. Be sure to call them and discuss their experience with the contractor you are considering.

3. Get references of his sub-contractors and suppliers. If you will take the time to call these folks, they can give you some very valuable information.

4. Visit one or two of his current, in progress projects, hopefully at different stages.

5. Make sure that the contractor has current liability and workers compensation insurance in place, this protects you. You can get copies of his insurance certificates emailed directly to you.

6. Google the contractor and see what comes up. You never know what tidbits of valuable information that you might glean to help you make your decision.

7. Lastly, check your states contractor license division and look up your contractor. Is his license current, or have there been any disciplinary actions regarding him and his license?

Mike will be on the Design Stage on

Friday, Jan. 7 at 4 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 8 at 12 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 9 at 1 p.m.

The Salt Lake Home Show presented by Mountain America Credit Union

Dates:

Friday, January 7, 2022 2:00 p.m.–9:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 8, 2022 10:00 a.m.–9:00 p.m.

Sunday, January 9, 2022 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door) $12.00

Adults (Online) $10.00

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $8.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

Weekend Pass (ages 13+) – Valid all three days of the show $15.00

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with a valid ID at Will Call on Friday, January 7, 2022.

For more information and tickets, please visit SaltLakeHomeShow.com.

