Christian Brindle Insurance Services can oversee your Marketplace account at no charge!

The Marketplace Open Enrollment Season is going until December 15, 2023. It is the time to either get onto a Marketplace plan or change an existing plan.

The Marketplace is for people who are under the age of 65, not on Medicare, and who do not receive insurance through their workplace.

Christian Brindle, from Christian Brindle Insurance Services, joined us with some important information for people who fall into that category.

He says, "There is a lot of scamming and false information that is out there with the Marketplace and it is not as highly regulated as something like Medicare so having a legit representative that is local is a huge area of protection and an asset."

Christian also says plans vary based on rates, coverage and network, so it's important to compare your options.

Christian Brindle Insurance Services and their team is an independent brokerage that works with multiple insurance companies to help find somebody's unique fit for their needs, with no charge to you for their services.

Depending on income, people applying could get assistance on their premium in the form of a subsidy.

You can learn more at christianbrindleinsuranceservices.com.

