Christkindlmarkt SLC is happening November 29, 2023 through December 2, 2023 at This is the Place Heritage Park.

It's inspired by world-famous German Christmas markets, and offers more than 90 vendor booths where you can find unique gifts and food.

Your children will love visiting with St. Nikolaus Huas as well as hearing a story, a petting zoo, or scavenger hunt.

There's also music, dancing and other live entertainment.

You can learn more at christkindlmarkt-slc.com.