Christmas Box House's Executive Director shares her personal story of survival in new book

Celeste Edmunds is the Executive Director of The Christmas Box House. And, she knows exactly what the children she serves are going through. She went through it herself.

In a new book, "Garbage Bag Girl", Celeste is sharing the journey she went through as a child, including being raised by addicted parents and her experience in the child welfare system.

Celeste says she moved through more than 30 cities by the age 16, often living out of a garbage bag.

But, despite the darkest circumstances, she wants people to know that hope and resilience can lead to a brighter future.

She is inviting viewers to read her book and join her in advocating for the rights and well-being of children in the child welfare system.

The Christmas Box International celebrates 28 years of defending more than 155,000 children. That's enough to fill Madison Square Garden more than seven-and-a-half million times.

