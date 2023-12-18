Christmas Cracker Toffee recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Christmas Cracker Toffee

Ingredients

1 sleeve saltine crackers (about 35 crackers)

2 sticks butter

1 c. brown sugar

1 tsp. vanilla

1 ½ c. chocolate chips

Holiday candy like M & M's, peppermint or other favorite type

Crushed nuts whatever type you like

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 400. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper and coat with non-stick spray. Place the crackers on the sheet in a single layer.

2. Place the butter and brown sugar in a pot over medium-high heat. Bring the mixture to a boil, stirring often. Once it boils, lower the heat to medium and simmer 5 minutes, stirring often. Remove it from the heat and stir in the vanilla.

3. Pour the mixture over the crackers and spread it out to fully cover. Place the pan in the oven to bake 5 minutes. Remove the pan from the oven. Evenly sprinkle the chocolate chips over the pan and allow it to sit 5 minutes. Use a spatula to spread the melted chocolate over the candy.

4. Evenly sprinkle on your favorite candies and nuts. Transfer the mixture to the fridge and allow to cool and harden for 1 hour. Break the candy into pieces. Serve and enjoy!

You can get more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.