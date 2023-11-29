Watch Now
Christmas Dinner Giveaway!

Craig Swapp &amp; Associates are collecting food for a Christmas Dinner Giveaway.
Posted at 1:48 PM, Nov 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-29 15:48:54-05

Help spread joy and support the Utah community this holiday season.

Craig Swapp & Associates is looking to provide everything local families in need require for a delicious holiday dinner.

"It's our way of spreading joy and ensuring that everyone can experience the warmth of the season," said Craig Swapp, serious injury & accident attorney.

They are accepting donations at their Sandy office Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. There will be a donation box in the lobby of the building to simply drop off donations.

Here's a list of suggested non-perishable items that would greatly contribute to the Christmas Dinner Giveaway:

  • Canned goods (vegetables, fruits, soups)
  • Pasta and rice
  • Shelf-stable milk
  • Cereal and oatmeal
  • Cooking oils and condiments
  • Peanut butter and jelly
  • Dry beans and lentils
  • Crackers and snacks
  • Baby formula and baby food
  • Hygiene products (toothpaste, soap, shampoo)

You're invited to join on Friday, December 15th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the parking lot of La Gatita Furniture. The event will continue until supplies run out.

