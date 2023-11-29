Help spread joy and support the Utah community this holiday season.
Craig Swapp & Associates is looking to provide everything local families in need require for a delicious holiday dinner.
"It's our way of spreading joy and ensuring that everyone can experience the warmth of the season," said Craig Swapp, serious injury & accident attorney.
They are accepting donations at their Sandy office Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. There will be a donation box in the lobby of the building to simply drop off donations.
Here's a list of suggested non-perishable items that would greatly contribute to the Christmas Dinner Giveaway:
- Canned goods (vegetables, fruits, soups)
- Pasta and rice
- Shelf-stable milk
- Cereal and oatmeal
- Cooking oils and condiments
- Peanut butter and jelly
- Dry beans and lentils
- Crackers and snacks
- Baby formula and baby food
- Hygiene products (toothpaste, soap, shampoo)
You're invited to join on Friday, December 15th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the parking lot of La Gatita Furniture. The event will continue until supplies run out.