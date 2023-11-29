Help spread joy and support the Utah community this holiday season.

Craig Swapp & Associates is looking to provide everything local families in need require for a delicious holiday dinner.

"It's our way of spreading joy and ensuring that everyone can experience the warmth of the season," said Craig Swapp, serious injury & accident attorney.

They are accepting donations at their Sandy office Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. There will be a donation box in the lobby of the building to simply drop off donations.

Here's a list of suggested non-perishable items that would greatly contribute to the Christmas Dinner Giveaway:



Canned goods (vegetables, fruits, soups)

Pasta and rice

Shelf-stable milk

Cereal and oatmeal

Cooking oils and condiments

Peanut butter and jelly

Dry beans and lentils

Crackers and snacks

Baby formula and baby food

Hygiene products (toothpaste, soap, shampoo)

You're invited to join on Friday, December 15th from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the parking lot of La Gatita Furniture. The event will continue until supplies run out.

