Christmas Family Fun with Fox 13

Taking a look at some Christmas themed family fun events happening around Utah.

Experience the magic of the holiday season at Tracy Aviary's Lightwalk. Stroll through eight acres of dazzling light displays, and immerse yourself in the festive atmosphere. Meet Santa in a life-size gingerbread house and enjoy delicious holiday beverages and treats while you meander through a lighted walk-thru tunnel, interactive light displays, and thousands of twinkling lights that adorn the beautiful natural surroundings of Tracy Aviary. Find tickets here.

Now through Monday, Follow the holiday cheer to a festive lodge at Brighton Resort where you can snap a photo with Santa by the fire, decorate cookies, and enjoy baked goods with hot cocoa. Outside, twinkling lights and fire pits set the stage for s'mores and family moments. It's the perfect way for kids and families to celebrate the holidays on the mountain. Click here for more information.

Tonight, Weber State University, transforms into a winter wonderland with Holiday Pops Extravaganza. Making its highly-anticipated return to Ogden, this popular program celebrates the magic of the season with cherished favorites, delightful surprises, and, of course, the big guy himself: Santa. Get tickets here.

At the Glendale Branch of the Salt Lake City Library.. Kids can decorate their very own gingerbread person in this cookie-themed Preschool Storytime event. Cookies and supplies will be provided. Space is limited. The event begins at 10:30 am on Friday. Find more information here.

Saturday, Santa Paws is coming to town! Bring your pup to decorate doggie cookies provided by Rebel Paw, enjoy a human treat and pick up your doggie stocking. Bundle up for a "sleigh" (aka wagon) ride with your furry friend (weather permitting). Check it out here.

Santa is on his way to Nordic Valley on the 21st of December. Bring the kids out for a fun day of riding the mountain and letting them tell Santa what they want for Christmas this year! All kids 12 and under ski FREE at Nordic Valley!

The Bazaar Marketand Millcreek Farmers' Market come together for a Winter Solstice Bazaar. This eclectic market experience is a gathering of makers and creatives vending handmade wares, holiday gifts, vintage collections and artisan foods. Last minute shoppers rejoice and stuff your bags with unique offerings from local vendors.

We want to thank parents empowered for sponsoring family fun with fox 13 every single week. You can find all the details for these activities at fox13 now.com/the-place.