Christmas in July: You can get your tickets to A Kurt Bestor Christmas now!

A Kurt Bestor Christmas: Return to the Magic Tour is happening this year!

Kurt told us that fans can anticipate the popular Christmas carols and holiday songs, played by his all-star band and world-class orchestra, along with a special guest that will be announced soon that has never joined him for his annual show prior.

Kurt is an Emmy-award-winning and Grammy-nominated composer and performer.

This year marks 34 years of Bestor's popular Christmas shows , which are currently scheduled Dec. 2-4 in St. George, at the Kayenta Center for the Arts as well as Dec. 9-11 at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, and Dec. 22-25 at the Egyptian Theater in Park City.

Additional concerts are being scheduled in Logan, Richfield, and Gunnison, UT with dates and locations to be announced soon.

Tickets are on sale now at LiveEccles.com, by phone at 801-355-ARTS and the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p).

For more information please visit: kurtbestor.com.

