Christmas is coming early to FanX this year

Christmas is coming early to FanX!

Chevy Chase and Randy Quaid, stars of the movie "Christmas Vacation" are the newest celebrities coming to the comic convention in Salt Lake City.

“For many people, Christmas doesn’t start until they’ve had a chance to watch Christmas Vacation and relive what it’s like to celebrate Christmas with the Griswolds,” said Dan Farr, FanX Show Producer.

“Christmas Vacation is a timeless favorite that fans of all ages love and having Chevy and Randy at FanX will be full of unexpected surprises, similar to having ‘Cousin Eddie’ show up unannounced for Christmas.”

Chase began his career on Saturday Night Live before breaking out to movies including his role as Clark Griswold in five National Lampoon's Vacation films, including Christmas Vacation.

Quaid is best known as Cousin Eddie from the Vacation movies.

FanX 2025 features celebrity guests from Marvel, DC, Disney, Star Wars, 90s Sitcoms, Cartoons and many more.

To stay up to date on celebrity guest announcements and other Fanx news, visit FanXSaltLake.com.