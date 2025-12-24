Christmas Salsa and Christmas Ham & Swiss Breakfast Strata by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Chef Jeff Jackson from Smith's joined us on Christmas Eve with two holiday recipes: Christmas Salsa and Christmas Ham & Swiss Breakfast Strata.

Christmas Salsa

Ingredients



2 c. pomegranate arils

½ bunch cilantro, chopped

½ red onion, chopped

1 large or 2 small jalapenos, seeded, minced

¼ tsp. salt

¼ tsp. cinnamon

Juice and zest of a lime

2 tbsp. olive oil

2 tbsp. honey

Chips as needed

Directions

1. In a bowl, combine the pomegranate, cilantro, red onion, jalapenos, cinnamon, and salt.

2. In another small bowl, whisk to combine the lime juice, zest, olive oil, and honey. Pour the mixture over the pomegranate mixture.

3. Toss to combine. Adjust the seasoning as desired. Serve with chips. Enjoy!

Christmas Ham and Swiss Breakfast Strata

Ingredients



1 lb. day old bread, cubed

2 c. ham, cubed

12 oz. Swiss cheese, grated

10 lg. eggs

2 ½ c. whole milk

1 tsp. salt

1 tsp. mustard powder

½ tsp. pepper

¼ tsp. nutmeg

1 c. cranberry sauce, plus more for serving

Directions

1. Spray a 9x13 baking dish with non-stick spray. In a large bowl, whisk together the eggs, milk, salt, mustard powder, pepper, and nutmeg. Set aside.

2. Add half of the bread to the baking dish. Sprinkle on half of the ham, half of the cheese, and drizzle on half of the cranberry sauce.

3. Layer on the rest of the bread, sprinkle on the rest of the ham, cheese, and cranberry sauce. Pour the egg mixture over the top in an even layer. Cover it with plastic and refrigerate at least 1 hour or overnight.

4. Preheat your oven to 375 degrees. Let the casserole set out at room temperature while the oven heats. Cover it loosely with foil. Bake it for 30 minutes. Remove the foil then cook another 18-22 more minutes or until the top is set and beginning to brown.

5. Let it set on the counter 10 minutes before serving with a bit more cranberry sauce on top. Enjoy!

You can find more recipes at smithsfoodanddrug.com.