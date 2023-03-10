Christopher Knight is the star of this year's Salt Lake Home + Garden Show

You probably recognize Christopher Knight as "Peter Brady" from the American classic TV show "The Brady Bunch".

Christopher has focused his adult years on interests beyond the entertainment industry, most recently with a line of home furnishings.

Christopher Knight Home's collection range from contemporary to classic from casual to elegant and everything in between.

Christopher founded his brand to help instill confidence in the purchase of home furnishings online, knowing that customers' satisfaction is the key to a company's success.

He knows buying furniture online can be a challenge without the ability to see or feel the product in person.

So, he makes sure his products all have detailed measurements and material information and the visual aids necessary to make an informed purchase.

Christopher is the celebrity guest star of the Salt Lake Home + Garden Show. He will be on the Garden Stage at the Home Show on Friday, March 10 at 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 11 at 1 p.m. to share home renovation and design tips, talk about his television career and answer questions.

The Salt Lake Home + Garden Show presented by BioGrass

Dates:

Friday, March 10, 2023 Noon–10:00 p.m.

Saturday, March 11, 2023 10:00 a.m.–10:00 p.m.

Sunday, March 12, 2023 11:00 a.m.–6:00 p.m.

Location:

Mountain America Expo Center

9575 South State Street

Sandy, Utah 84070

Admission:

Adults (Door) $13.00

Adults (Online) $11.00*

Senior 55+ (Door & Online) $9.00

Children Ages 12 & under FREE

* Discounted advance price available through Mar. 9, 2023

Teacher Appreciation and Hero Day: All teachers, active military personnel, veterans, fire, police and first responders get FREE admission with a valid ID at Will Call on Friday, March 10, 2023.

For more information, please visit SaltLakeHomeandGardenShow.com.