Chronic stress can increase your risk for heart attack and stroke

Chronic Stress may lead to high blood pressure, which can increase your risk for heart attack and stroke.

So, as February is National Heart Month, we wanted to talk about ways to help our hearts get and stay healthy.

Chief Medical Officer at Select Health, Dr. Kenny Bramwell, says that science shows that improving your psychological health can lead to a healthier heart and a healthier body.

That's why Select Health is proud to be the new American Heart Association's Live Fierce. Be Well. Platform sponsor in Utah.

Together, Select Health and the American Heart Association are encouraging people to be well through stress management, sleep resources, and positive habit journeys that encourage positive overall health.

Dr. Bramwell told us about his "3, 2, 1" rule which is helping him relax.

Three hours before bed, stop eating.

Two hours before bed, stop drinking.

One hour before bed, put away distractions (like your phone) and read a book or talk with your loved ones.

In the coming months, they'll be launching 30 Days of Heart, an easy-to-follow, month-long journey with your heart, as well as the Small Steps to Reduce Stress campaign which emphasizes simple actionable steps to reduce stress related to one of the top four sources: health concerns, family responsibilities, money, and/or work.

You can learn more at heart.org/utah.