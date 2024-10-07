Watch Now
Cinnamon Roll Cake with Apple and Pecans recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson

Cinnamon Roll Cake with Apples and Pecans
(The Place Advertiser) - Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson takes those frozen cinnamon rolls up a notch and turns them into cake.
For the Cake:
1 Tbsp. butter + 1 Tbsp. butter
1 1/2 c. apples cubed
12 oz. frozen (thawed) cinnamon rolls
2 Tbsp. brown sugar
1 tsp. cinnamon
1/3 c. corn syrup
1 tsp. rum extract
2 large eggs
3/4 c. chopped pecans

For the Glaze:
1/3 c. powdered sugar
1/2 tsp. vanilla
2 tsp. milk

Directions

1. Preheat your oven to 350. Use a softened 1 tbsp. of butter to grease the bottom and sides of an 8x8 baking dish. Spread 1 c. of the apples on the bottom of the baking dish. Cut the thawed cinnamon rolls into quarters, and then evenly layer them over the apples. Sprinkle on the remaining apples.

2. Melt the last tbsp. of the butter and add it to a mixing bowl. Add to it the brown sugar, cinnamon, corn syrup, rum extract, and the eggs. Once combined, stir in the pecans. Pour the mixture over the cinnamon rolls and apples. Use a spatula to make sure it is evenly covered.

3. Place in the oven to bake for 35-40 minutes or until it has reached a deep golden brown. Remove it from the oven.

4. As it cools, make the glaze by combining its ingredients in a bowl. Once it is smooth, drizzle over the cake. Slice and serve. Enjoy!

For more recipes, please visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

