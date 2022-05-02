City Creek Center has gifts for Mother's Day for any budget

Don't forget to remember your mom on Mother's Day... and City Creek Center has gifts for any budget.

Linda Wardell, General Manager at City Creek Center, showed us some ideas for gift-giving.

DownEast can help you easily put together an entire outfit from top to bottom. They have the florals which are so on-trend this Spring. The suede trend is also big this Spring. Check out those pink suede shoes (what mom wouldn't love rocking those)? Chunky gold is also very popular and when you buy an "Initial Necklace" at DownEast, a portion of the cost goes back to the Malouf Foundation to do good.

Morgan Jewelers has gifts that will really make mom sparkle. Linda says tennis bracelets and tennis necklaces are stunning pieces that are trending now. Morgan Jewelers also has colored diamonds, including in pink that's so hot right now. Morgan Jewelers is a Salt Lake City-based, locally-owned brand.

For moms who like truly unique gifts, you can't go wrong with Mineral and Matter. The store offers everything from candles and crystals to journals and self-care gifts. Linda says they carry a lot of pieces from women-owned businesses, which makes them even more special for Mother's Day.

And, LUSH is the place to give mom the gift of "me time". From bath bombs to soaps, you can find all the great scents at LUSH. In fact, Linda says she believes LUSH is the scent people associate with City Creek Center. LUSH also has gift packages to make shopping even that much easier.

You can find all of these stores at shopcitycreekcenter.com.