City Creek Center is excited to celebrate the newest Cafe Rio location

City Creek Center is excited to have Cafe Rio open its new flagship location in the heart of Salt Lake City.
Posted at 2:13 PM, Nov 19, 2021
From the latest styles in clothing and shoes to home décor and the perfect holiday gift, there is always something for everyone at City Creek Center, including some great restaurant options.

City Creek Center is excited to celebrate the newest Cafe Rio location in City Creek Center with a Grand Opening Friday, November 19!

Cafe Rio has been a long-requested restaurant at City Creek Center, and now guests have what they have been asking for!

Fresh ingredients and meals made to order are central to Cafe Rio's menu.

At Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, all of the signature sauces, salad dressings, and desserts are made by hand every day.

No freezers. No microwaves. They make everything fresh from scratch every single day.

The City Creek Center restaurant features kiosk ordering for guests that would prefer a digital ordering experience.

For guests choosing to order ahead, the new location offers easy pick-up parking, specifically reserved for Cafe Rio. From southbound State Street, enter City Creek Center Parking. Go down the ramp to P1. The stalls are to the right near the escalator lobby doors.

For more information please visit shopcitycreekcenter.com.

