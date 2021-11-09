Clam Chowder for colder weather and a sushi restaurant to add to your list

Chase, SLC Foodie is always on the hunt for the best Utah restaurants.

This week he found a little known sushi restaurant in Millcreek and chats about one of his favorites, Hall Pass.

Red 8 Asian Cuisine & Sushi Bar - Millcreek

Chase suggests ordering:

- Walnut Shrimp

- Mongolian Steak

- Mango Shrimp Roll

- Angel Roll

- Executive Roll

HallPass – Salt Lake City

Chase's three favotites:

- Clam Chowder

- BBQrrito - fried bbq chicken tenders & truffle fries wrapped in a tortilla

- T.A.T.S. – Turkey bacon, avocado, tomato, spinach, spicy sauce. Side of Truffle Fries

You can find more of Chase's foodie finds on:

TikTok and Instagram: slcfoodie

Facebook: saltlakefoodie