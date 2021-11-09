Watch
Clam Chowder for colder weather and a sushi restaurant to add to your list

If he doesn't love the food at a restaurant, Salt Lake Foodie doesn't talk about it. So when he does, you know it's delicious!
Posted at 1:48 PM, Nov 09, 2021
Chase, SLC Foodie is always on the hunt for the best Utah restaurants.

This week he found a little known sushi restaurant in Millcreek and chats about one of his favorites, Hall Pass.

Red 8 Asian Cuisine & Sushi Bar - Millcreek

Chase suggests ordering:
- Walnut Shrimp
- Mongolian Steak
- Mango Shrimp Roll
- Angel Roll
- Executive Roll

HallPass – Salt Lake City

Chase's three favotites:
- Clam Chowder
- BBQrrito - fried bbq chicken tenders & truffle fries wrapped in a tortilla
- T.A.T.S. – Turkey bacon, avocado, tomato, spinach, spicy sauce. Side of Truffle Fries

You can find more of Chase's foodie finds on:

TikTok and Instagram: slcfoodie
Facebook: saltlakefoodie

