Clam Chowder for colder weather and a sushi restaurant to add to your list

Chase, SLC Foodie is always on the hunt for the best Utah restaurants.
This week he found a little known sushi restaurant in Millcreek and chats about one of his favorites, Hall Pass.
Red 8 Asian Cuisine & Sushi Bar - Millcreek
Chase suggests ordering:
- Walnut Shrimp
- Mongolian Steak
- Mango Shrimp Roll
- Angel Roll
- Executive Roll
HallPass – Salt Lake City
Chase's three favotites:
- Clam Chowder
- BBQrrito - fried bbq chicken tenders & truffle fries wrapped in a tortilla
- T.A.T.S. – Turkey bacon, avocado, tomato, spinach, spicy sauce. Side of Truffle Fries
