Clark After Dark is an evening filled with high-flying science for 18+

If you love the thrill of flight, here's an event that will have you soaring!

Clark Planetarium is hosting Clark After Dark: Take Flight, an exclusive 18+ event on February 18, 2025.

Chris Jones, Marketing and Communications Supervisor, says this is an evening dedicated to everything that soars.

Guests can explore the science behind flight—from helicopters to birds to rocketry.

There will be hands-on activities, interactive exhibits, and a deep dive into the physics of Bernoulli's principle.

Since it's a 21+ event, they'll have music, mocktails, and a great atmosphere for people to enjoy while they learn and have fun.

Plus, guests will get an exclusive preview of Blue Angels 3D, an IMAX film that takes you inside the cockpit with one of the most elite flight teams in the world.

There will be two showings that night—one at 7:30 and another at 8:30—so people can experience the thrill of flight like never before.

Tickets for Clark After Dark are $20 and you can get them at clarkplanetarium.org.

