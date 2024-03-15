Clark Planetarium exhibits are always free to the public 7 days a week

Clark Planetarium events keep you and your family inspired, educated, and entertained.

Thomas Quayle, an Education Specialist at Clark Planetarium, joined us in studio with a demonstration of a Ruben's tube, to demonstrate how sound waves work.

Demonstrations like a Ruben's tube are offered at member events.

Other events include shows in the Northrop Grumman IMAX and Hansen Dome Theatres.

You can see everything from space films about the James Webb Space TElescope to nature films about whales, and don't forget Laser Taylor Swift playing now and Laser Beatles that will be opening March 23, 2024.

Annual memberships start at $35 and allow access to films in the dome or IMAX theatre for an entire year.

Members can enjoy $2 popcorn/drink combo every time. View all shows and times on their website.

To activate your membership and retrieve a physical card, new members must visit Clark Planetarium in-person.

