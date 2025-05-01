Clark Planetarium has a "fin"tastic event coming up this summer!

If you're looking for a refreshing adventure to jump into with the family this summer, look no further than Clark Planetarium.

Shauna Lake talked with Chris Jones, Clark Planetarium Marketing & Communications Supervisor, about Shark Summer, a big summer-long event that kicks off on Memorial Day Weekend.

The Planetarium will be celebrating everything shark-related with new exhibits, educational activities, and a brand-new movie in the IMAX theater called Shark Kingdom 3D.

Chris says, "Shark Kingdom 3D is an incredible journey into the world of sharks. You get to see them up close in their natural habitats — from great whites navigating New Zealand's wild seas to blacktip reef sharks journeying from Tahiti's mangroves to the open ocean. The film explores how different shark species use their hidden super senses to survive and play a crucial role in marine ecosystems. It's an epic family adventure and stunning to experience in 3D on our giant IMAX screen."

Sharks are critical to the health of our oceans — they help keep marine ecosystems balanced by controlling populations of other species and maintaining the diversity of life underwater.

Without sharks, the entire ocean food chain could collapse, which would have ripple effects all the way to human communities that rely on the ocean.

This film helps show just how important sharks are to the overall health of the planet, not just the sea.

You also can see an 11-foot shark at the Planetarium, but not a real one! This larger-than-life fiberglass shark is there for kids and families to see up close, touch and take fun pictures with.

The Planetarium is also doing a shark naming contest, where guests can help name it!

Chris says, " Plus, our concessions are getting a shark makeover with themed treats — and our gift shop is stocked with shark plushies and more. It's a total shark takeover this summer."

General admission to exhibits is free! If you want to see a movie like Shark Kingdom 3D in the IMAX theater, you do need a ticket for that.

Visit clarkplanetarium.org for more information.