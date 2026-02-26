Clark Planetarium has been voted in the top 3 planetariums nationally by USA Today!

Clark offers a huge variety of programs, shows, and events—from star shows in the Hansen Dome Theatre, to nature and science IMAX documentaries, and much more.

Thanks to Salt Lake County, exhibits are always FREE!

There's something for everyone, and there's always something new for visitors.

Justin B. Anderson, Director of Marketing & Development, says, "In fact, big things are on the horizon this spring, including a fun, all-new Science Fiction Celebration."

So, it's never been a better time to be a member!

Visit ClarkPlanetarium.org to stay up-to-date on everything that's coming.