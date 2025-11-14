Clark Planetarium has some great things happening in November and December

In addition to recurring programs like Fun Science Friday, MicroDays and Clark Creates, there are some great things happening in November at Clark Planetarium.

Misty Morris, with Clark Planetarium, joined us with some dates to circle on your calendar!

From 1-4pm on Black Friday, join the Planetarium for a Family Field Day to learn about the state's watershed, test the water quality, learn about soil and soil testing and make a simple microscope in the field. Misty says, "This is great for families who want to get out in the community and explore."

Another new program is a Setup to Stargaze class. You can learn the basics of telescopes, set up and try a few different types of telescopes. You can even bring your own telescope and Clark Planetarium will teach you how to use it. The next class is on December 6, 2025 from 7-9pm.

Coming on December 9, 2025 is "Snow Much Fun", a special session of AstroTots. This is a 2-hour session from 11am-1pm where there will be activities for the whole family all around the building.

December also brings back the annual Stuffed Animal Sleepover! Bring a favorite stuffie to the Planetarium and leave it for an overnight adventure. Drop-off is on December 15, 2025 and pickup is on December 17, 2025.

You need to register for Family Field Day, Setup to Stargaze, the Stuffed Animal Sleepover, and the AstroTots Snow Much Fun day.

You can register and find more info on the Planetarium's Eventbrite.

