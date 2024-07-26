Clark Planetarium helps kids get interested in science and helps them want to do science

Clark Planetarium is open seven days a week, with three floors of interactive exhibits which are always free!

The last Friday of the month is "Tinker Day", and Misty Morris, Community Programs Coordinator, says tinkering is playful exploration and can support children's development of productive science learning.

"By this we mean that young people become interested in science, feel capable of doing science, and want to do science," Misty says.

She demonstrated an activity that you would find at a "Tinker Day"., she showed us circuits on paper sing conductive ink.

You can visit the website to find other fun activities happening throughout the month.

There are also shows playing in the IMAX and Dome theater, the newest shows are Laser Queen with lasers choreographed to epic hits from the band and "Dark Universe" which dives into questions about what our universe is, it's also narrated by Neil deGrasse Tyson and will be opening in August, 2024.

Tickets for the films are $10 for adults and $8 for children, not including tax. Or, if you pick up a membership, for $35 you can see unlimited films in either theatre all year long.

You can find more information at clarkplanetarium.org.