Clark Planetarium is hosting viewing parties for the Great America Eclipse

On Monday, April 8, 2024, the Great American Eclipse will pass over the United States, completely eclipsing the Sun for those lucky enough to be within the narrow path of totality.

Misty Morris, Community Programs Coordinator at Clark Planetarium says while we won't witness a total eclipse in Utah, we will experience a partial eclipse with a maximum coverage of roughly 50 percent happening at 12:32 p.m.

You do need eye protection for this eclilpse. Clark Planetarium is handing out FREE solar viewing glasses, up to five per person, while supplies last.

You can stop by the planetarium to get them. There are also glasses at local Salt Lake County rec centers and libraries, so check with them, too, again while supplies last.

Clark Planetarium is hosting free viewing parties on Monday, April 8 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to look through their solar telescopes and enjoy fun activities for all ages.

Viewing Party Locations:

Gary C. Swensen Valley Regional Park, 5100 S 2700 W, Taylorsville

Pioneer Park, 350 S 300 W, Salt Lake City

For more information please visit: clarkplanetarium.org.